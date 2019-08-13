Experience Camp for kids who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Boys' and Girls' activities are separate. They only share buses and meals together.

Campers live in cabins of 8-12 kids of the same age. Each cabin has 3 counselor that sleep in the cabin and supervise them during rest periods and in between activities. Campers choose their elective activity periods in the morning and reunite for one period for a bereavement activity.

The camp will run from August 19-24 at two locations Manitou, Oakland & Camp Somerset, Smithfield.

The camp is 100% free, including transportation from one of our designated pick-up locations.