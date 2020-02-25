Expansion for Bangor based aviation company means more jobs

A Bangor based aviation company is in the midst of a multi-million dollar expansion and hoping to put more people to work.

C & L Aviation has two projects in the works.

The city council has approved a plan to build a new hangar.

It's expected the construction contract will go out for bid in the next few weeks.

C & L also recently bought Spectacular Event Center and the 4 acres of land it's on.

That is being used as a work space currently - with plans to build a parts warehouse soon.

The hope is that the new space will add 50 to 75 new jobs.

"We are really reaching out to the high schools in the trade schools to get people to work," said CEO Chris Kilgour. "There is a shortage of aircraft mechanics and other people that we need. So we are really looking to expand in the local area as well. We do sometimes train people on how to do this work. It's a good opportunity as well for a kid who is just coming out of school."

Kilgour says the projects are around a 10 million dollar investment.

