Expanded coronavirus testing in Maine coming soon

The effort to expand coronavirus testing in Maine is well underway.

During Monday's CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said they are getting closer to finding parties to operate the proposed 20 swab and send sites.

They would be located across the state to allow those living in more rural area much easier access.

The CDC is now working through those applications.

"We have received a fair number of them," said Shah. "The team is actually reviewing those this week to try to make sure that they conform with what the state is looking for. Once that process is underway, and it's a fairly quick process, we'll be able to start working with the entities that have expressed interest. Getting them the funding that they would need to move forward."

Maine CDC also hopes to open its mobile testing lab later this month.

Dr. Shah said the target date is July 17th.

He says once running at capacity, that lab could process 25,000 tests a week.

