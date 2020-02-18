Exciting news for Old Town as they are the host city for BikeMaine 2020

It was announced that Old Town will host this year's BikeMaine 2020.

In its seventh year, and hosted by The Bicycle Coalition of Maine, the event brings an economic boost to local communities.

450 cyclists will travel around Eastern Maine during the week long ride that will take place September 12-19th.

Most participants will spend the first night of the event in the park in downtown Old Town.

"One of the things that we want to showcase is our location on the river and all of the great things that Old Town has to offer. We're a growing community, we had a devastating fire in Downtown back in September. Having BikeMaine back in town this September will give us a great opportunity to bring more people to Downtown and show all the visitors and groups what we have to offer," said EJ Roach, Director of Economic Development.

After leaving Old Town, cyclists will stop in Lincoln, Patten, Millinocket, and Dover-Foxcroft.

If you're interested in joining this event, or want to learn more, visit bikemaine.org.