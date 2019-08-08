Exchange students meet Maine host families

Students from several different countries met the Maine families that will be hosting them for the next 10 months.

It's part of the AFS program which offers intercultural learning programs for students.

Roughly 19 students arrived in New York Wednesday from Germany, Japan, Spain and other places.

Thursday, they met their host families for the first time.

The King family, a host family says, "We like to travel a lot and we like to expose our family to the global world so this is just another way for us to bring a little bit of global awareness into our home."

Jasper Buzello, a German Exchange Student says he's excited for his first time in America.

Diane Landean of Dirigo Maine AFS says, "The hope is that it's not just 10 months, that they are a member of your family forever after this."

They are still looking for host families for about eight other students.

If you are interested in learning more about the program visit afsusa.org.