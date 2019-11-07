Excavator tears down buildings affected by September Old Town fire

Some of the buildings damaged by fire in downtown Old Town a couple of months ago were knocked to the ground on Thursday afternoon.

An excavator tore down one of the buildings affected by the fire that broke out on Main Street on September 21st.

People watched as debris fell to the ground and crews ripped off the siding of a building next to Yamas Bar and Grill.

More than half of the fire departments in Penobscot county responded to the blaze that swept through several businesses and left 7 people without homes.

Leonard Viola, Milford Resident, said, "Been here two years and I know people that used to live here. It's just a tragedy to see it. It's sad to see it go."

According to Old Town Police Department's Facebook Page, Main and Water Streets will be closed from Center Street to Middle Street Friday from 8 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon to remove the rest of the buildings that were damaged in the fire.