Excavator catches fire in Bangor

Crews were called to a fire on Essex St. in Bangor around 4PM.

An excavator had caught fire in a field behind a barn.

The road was reduced to one lane while mutual aid from Glenburn, Hermon, and Levant responded.

Neighbors say this is the second excavator to catch fire on that property in the last six months.

Bangor Deputy Fire Chief Eric Pelletier said "Upon arrival we found an excavator well off the road. Well over a thousand feet. It was fully involved and had spread to a large brush pile."

Crews got the fire under control without incident and the cause is being investigated.