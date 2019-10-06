Some Theatre Company in Orono presents 'Evil Dead: The Musical'

Some Theatre Company in Orono is gearing up for their 22nd show: ‘Evil Dead: The Musical.’

The revival of this show will mark their 4 year-anniversary, and they are thrilled to be bringing it back to Orono, with the support of its creator, George Reinblatt.

Based on Sam Raimi's 80s cult classic films, ‘Evil Dead: The Musical’ tells the tale of 5 college kids who travel to a cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force.

October 31st - 8PM - Special Halloween Showing

Nov. 1st, 7th, 8th -7:30 PM

Nov. 2nd, 9th- 7PM and 10PM

Nov. 3rd - 2PM

For more information on the show and how to get tickets visit: www.stcmaine.org.

