Evidence technicians testify about condition of murdered Bar Harbor girl's body

Jurors are learning more about how a Bar Harbor woman died in the trial of a man accused of killing his former schoolmate.

21-year-old Jalique Keene is charged with murder and rape.

He has pleaded not guilty for the death of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

A Maine State Police Evidence Response Team member testified today.

The courtroom was shown photos from the day Conley's body was found in a wooded area.

The officer explained how her body was covered in vegetation.

He also pointed out bruises on her back and legs.

Officials say Conley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.