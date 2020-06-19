Head of Maine CDC talks about work ahead for state

Coronavirus positivity rates in Maine are on the decline, but the head of the Maine CDC says a great deal of work remains.

Dr. Nirav Shah Friday over the last 24 hours, the positivity rate is just over 2%.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate is just a bit higher at 2.1%.

He commended the work of Mainers to take the illness seriously to drive numbers down.

"The numbers I shared tell us that we are on the right path, but quite clearly, let's all acknowledge, and I will be among the first, that much more work is ahead," said Shah. "Most notably to continue addressing the stark racial and ethnic disparities that COVID-19 has shined a light on. We should not feel complacent."

Shah also said the Maine CDC is expecting to get an update in the next few days about when the state can expect it's next shipment of Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is a medication used to treat people in critical care with coronavirus.