'Every number has a name:' Frankfort woman starts Facebook group to honor late mother

Every number has a name.

We see the numbers behind the coronavirus change daily.

For one Frankfort woman, one of those numbers was her mother.

Now she's sharing her story and inviting others to do the same.

"I never thought that it would be something that would grow so big this quickly. And I never thought that I would actually have to do this type of group," Melissa Harriman Staples said.

Groups on Facebook have become a way of connecting and for Melissa Harriman Staples that connection is exactly why she started the group Remembering Maine's Covid-19 - Every number has a name.

"It was something that we never as a family or personally thought that this virus would affect our family the way it has."

Melissa's first post in the group was about her mother, Kitty Harriman.

"My mom was my best friend. We talked twice, three times a day."

Melissa said earlier this year her mother got an infection that led to her being hospitalized and then rehabilitation which brought her to Tall Pines in Belfast.

"She was there for a month and a half and she was doing so wonderful. I talked to her every day and she was making great strides in her recovery and she was getting more strength and able to walk further and just overall getting healthier. And then we got the call from Tall Pines saying that my mom had tested positive for the coronavirus."

Melissa says her mom wasn't showing any symptoms at first and then one day. "We got a call from mom who said she wasn't feeling very well in her chest. She had started coughing and then she kind of went downhill a little bit from there and as of the 19th in the morning, she passed away unexpectedly. It was very shocking and that's when everything hit that that she wasn't able to make it home."

She says her mother was the 35th person in Maine to die with the coronavirus - something she never imagined she'd be associated with personally.

"For me, I mean I never got to say goodbye to my mom so it's been really tough but I created the group in hopes that it will help me continue to heal and for others as well. To see how much others care about them and their story. Everybody does have a name and that's what got me thinking."

Melissa thanks the staff who were there for her mother in her last moments before she passed.

"My mom had amazing caregivers at Tall Pines. We have to remember too even though we are struggling with my mom's death we have to remember that the caregivers at Tall Pines are also struggling."

A struggle Melissa says gets a little better with every new member, new comment, like, and post she sees from others in her group.

"Every number does have a name and I thank people for wanting to be a part of my honoring my mom and others and it's very special to me."

Melissa's family is planning a service for her mother this summer.

She encourages anyone to join the group to also remember a loved one lost or to show support for others.