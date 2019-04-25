Every 15 Minutes program presents real-life scenario for high school juniors and seniors

Two Mattanawcook Academy teens were killed in a distracted and drunk driving accident.

Thankfully, it was only a mock exercise at the school designed to take students through a very realistic and emotional scenario.

It's called "Every 15 Minutes."

We do want to warn viewers you may find some of the images in this story disturbing.

It was a surreal scene as students looked on at a mock crash scene involving five of their classmates drinking and distracted driving.

Cayden Spencer-Thompson, a Senior says, "Just to see the Grim Reaper, all the police around the building, state troopers and game wardens all together. It really is shocking kids that this could really happen."

Detective Mark Fucile with the Lincoln Police Department says, "In real life, we learn from our mistakes and from our actions. This is a situation where we don't want them to learn real life, this tragedy. So, what we do is we set up this mock crash to be able to show them what can happen and make it as realistic as possible."

In the scenario, two of the five were pronounced dead at the scene, two were transported to the hospital, and one was arrested for drinking and driving.

Devon DeMarco, Deputy District Attorney in Penobscot County says, "One of the things that young people have a hard time with is understanding that one really small action such as checking your phone while your driving can have a really big consequence. This is an opportunity for students to really see how one quick poor decision can have a very lasting impact on their life."

Their life and the lives of those around them.

Spencer-Thompson, a Senior says, "I'm hoping we like realize how real it can be, and we wait to text that person back or we ask for a DD."