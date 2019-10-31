Evergreen Dental Associates asking you to drop off unwanted candy

If your family has leftover candy tomorrow Evergreen Dental Associates is asking you to drop it off.

They are taking part in Operation Gratitude which sends over 3,000 care packages to troops throughout the world.

You can drop off candy at their office on Western Avenue in Augusta from 7 to 4 tomorrow and get a dollar a pound in return.

You can also sign a card that will be delivered to troops.

"It's for fun. the fun of seeing the kids and hearing their stories and just wanting to take care of the troops. we want to keep everyone's teeth healthy as long as we can and as much as we can and collecting the kids' candy is one step."

Last year Evergreen Dental collected 50 pounds of candy... this year they'd like to double that.