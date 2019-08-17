Ever After Mustang Rescue educates Mainers on Native American cultures

It was an opportunity to learn about Native American culture during an intertribal pow wow.

Ever After Mustang Rescue hosted the event attendees were able to enjoy drumming, dancing, and flute playing.

The event hopes to bring different cultures, religions, and beliefs together to better understand Native American history.

“People are even paying at the gate or paying donations," says Patrica Lilly, an organizer. "We have a lot of support from this community, so it’s wonderful.”

Another inter-tribal pow wow event will be held next month in Naples.

