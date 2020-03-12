Event organizers heed guidance about "social distancing," many changes announced

Coronavirus concerns are having an impact on Maine organizations planning who had planned to hold events this month.

Governor Mills said on Thursday that state officials are recommending that nonessential gatherings of more than 250 people delayed or postponed.

While this list is not all inclusive, here are some changes that we have been made aware of:

Skowhegan Rotary's wine, beer and food tasting has been cancelled

SkillsUSA Maine made the decision to postpone the 2020 state competition that was set for next week at Eastern Maine Community College and hope to move it to a virtual conference.

Eastern Maine Community College has postpone our EMCConnect and Signing Day events scheduled for Wednesday, March 25th.

Hockey East cancelled all games, including UMaine hockey that was planned for this weekend

America East cancelled all games including the UMaine Women's Basketball game that would have been played at Stony Brook University

Bicentennial celebration events including the Statehood Ceremony that would have been held at the Augusta Armory and events scheduled in Rockland, Ellsworth, Hampden, and the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport.

Annual Penobscot Conversation Conservancy Association's Sportsmen's Show cancelled

Special Olympics Maine said it is suspending all sports, training and competition activities through the end of the month.

The Maine Science Festival has decided to not hold next week's events, but says they hope that some things can be rescheduled for later this year.

Penobscot Theatre Company

The Law Enforcement Torch Run "Ice Out" polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics was planned for Saturday in Winthrop but won't happen. It may be planned for a later date.

Waterfront Concerts has postponed the Martina McBride show that was scheduled in Orono, along with Celtic Women and The Beach Boys in Portland.

Some Theater Company has canceled their production of "Heathers."

The Cross Insurance Center has announced that events including the Championship Game Viewing Party, What Women Want Expo, the Maine State JHS/Elementary Cheering Competition, and the Boat Show will not be held at the venue at this time. The say more events could be postponed and cancellations may occur in the future.

Mt. Abram is ending its ski season on Sunday.

The Maine Red Claws is suspending its season

Portland's St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for Sunday and the Maine Irish Heritage Center's annual post parade party have both been canceled.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon has been moved from March 19 to June 23.

The Collins Center for the Arts is suspending all ticket sales until further notice. Bangor Symphony Orchestra concerts are among the events that will not go on as originally planned.