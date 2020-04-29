Event organizers change plans, look to the future: Read list of impacted events here

***CANCELLED:

Memorial Day parade in Bangor

Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland

2020 Sidewalk Arts Festival in Bangor

Maine Celtic Celebration in Belfast

The Bay of Fundy International Marathon in Lubec

Margaretta Days Festival in Machias

Acadia Birding Festival on MDI

****RESCHEDULED:

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival in Dover-Foxcroft has been postponed until Saturday, October 3rd

2020 All Roads Music Festival in Belfast has been rescheduled from May 15-16 to Sept. 11-12

The State of Maine Bicentennial Parade, originally scheduled for May 16 in Lewiston and Auburn, has been rescheduled for Aug. 15

***This list was compiled from a variety of sources including the Bangor Daily News. This list will be updated as additional events make announcements about the 2020 summer season.

