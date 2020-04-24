Event cancellations at Augusta Civic Center will cost tax payers

With dozens of events being cancelled at the Augusta Civic Center due to COVID-19 concerns, financial debt is mounting.

Officials there say they've had to cancel 44 events so far, from March until July.

They anticipate being in debt by $400,000 by the end of June.

That total could reach $700,000 by September.

We're told that debt will need to be covered by the city's general fund.

"Hopefully we make enough money in the years coming up that we can pay that back to the general fund. But for the short term, that would come out of the general fund, and it would be a direct impact on the taxpayers," said Earl Kingsbury, the Director of the Augusta Civic Center.

When the Civic Center is open again, they will explore the idea of limiting the size of crowds until the public is more comfortable with attending large gatherings.