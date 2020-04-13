Even through pandemic, local gyms help members and community workout

Coronavirus has caused many of us to become more of a couch potato than usual.

Especially with gyms considered non-essential.

But some local gyms have been keeping their members active even through this pandemic.

Melissa Smith of Gold's Gym in Bangor says they've taken things virtual to keep their members in shape.

They have created a members only Facebook page to stream their workouts from.

Pump, body combat, GRIT and yoga.

Gold's is still offering as many of their classes as possible for members.

Just before the gyms were deemed non-essential, staff at Gold's knew their members were going to be stuck at home for a while.

So, they loaned out workout equipment from their gym for members to take home.

But Smith says they've helped many of their members get creative with what they have at home.

She says, "We show options with dumbbells in case people have dumbbells or we're doing dips off of a bucket the other day just to show that there are things in your house that are certainly not meant to be used, or their original purpose is not to workout with but we had a member send a picture, he was doing squats holding his dog. So, they're figuring it out and that's the important part right now."

Gold's has also frozen memberships for the month of April.

They say that due to many people being out of work and others not being able to use the gym property, they thought it was the best option.

They say they are anxious to get their gym family back in to work out.

Amy Badger, owner of Bodies by Badger, says even though they are forced to do things virtually, it's become a great option.

Like most, she says she's ready to get back in the gym with her clients.

But having this virtual option has allowed former clients from other states, even other countries, to join her for workouts again.

She's been hosting Zoom workouts for her members and non-members to stay active while at home.

Her sliver lining is this technology could be useful when the pandemic ends.

She says, "Members and stuff, they've said the same thing. Sometimes I just can't get out of bed in the morning, can we do a zoom? My people from out of town and out of the country that want to do classes, can we keep doing this? I have one girl, and I love her so much, if there's one snowflake, she is not driving in. So, I was like this is our option for snow days. We don't have to have snow days anymore. I think we will probably keep doing this because people really are enjoying it."

Bodies by Badger has also been hosting by-donation classes.

Knowing some people are out of work and low on funds, they wanted to offer people an outlet to stay fit.

You can book classes through their studio bookings app.

She says folks can just contact them, and they'll work with them on getting signed up and paying what they can.

Even though times are tough on these gyms, they are still doing what they can to serve their members and others in the community.

Lots of silver linings.