UPDATE: Ethics panel looking into 2 groups opposed to power corridor

The Maine ethics commission has voted 2-1 to open an investigation into whether a dark money group that opposes a proposed 145-mile hydropower transmission project should've registered as a political action committee or ballot question committee.

At issue is whether Stop the Corridor shifted its “major purpose” by assisting an anti-corridor political action committee in signature gathering aimed at putting the proposal to a statewide vote.

Stop the Corridor would have to disclose donors if it's required to register as a PAC.

Central Maine Power's project would allow up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the regional power grid.