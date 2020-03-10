Ethics panel looking into 2 groups opposed to power corridor

The Maine ethics commission is taking up a request to investigate two organizations that oppose a proposed 145-mile (230-kilometer) hydropower transmission project known as the New England Clean Energy Connect.

Commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to open investigations into Say No to NECEC and Stop the Corridor.

Both requests were made by the Clean Energy Matters political action committee funded by Central Maine Power.

It contends they should've registered as political action committees or ballot question committees.