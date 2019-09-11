Erma's Books on the Bus

Adam Gudroe, Principal of SeDoMoCha School and sponsor April Taylor, were special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday to preview the Book on the Bus program.

Erma is a registered READing (Reading Education Assistance Dog) and a therapy dog with Alliance Therapy Dogs. She has been active in schools and libraries providing a calm relaxing presence to children that are underperforming in reading for the last 7 years.

This is the only therapy dog driven Books on the Bus program in the world.

This program is free to the school. There are 17 buses and over 800 books are divided among them. "We put 40 books on each bus and then switch them out with other buses so the children have a chance to read hundreds of book that they might not otherwise." stated April Taylor, Erma's handler.

One child from each bus volunteers to be their bus' "librarian" and take care of the books.

