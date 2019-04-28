Erin's Run honors life of Bangor native who passed away from cancer

A run in Bangor Sunday morning drew hundreds to the waterfront to honor the life of a Bangor native who passed away from cancer in 2010.

Erin's Run is in memory of Erin Woolley.

The event is in its 7th year raised money for causes that were important to Erin like Partners for Peace, the Bangor YMCA, and the University of Maine Swimming & Diving Program.

Proceeds also went to a scholarship in Erin's memory at Bangor High School.

"She was just such a vibrant, positive, upbeat person who really cared about and helped a lot of people and had this spunky energy that even today a lot of years have passed, and you miss her still but, today is a chance to get some of her friends and family together that put together this event and really celebrate the life of this amazing woman," said race director, Ben Sprague.

Since 2013, Erin's Run has raised over $70,000.