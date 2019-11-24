Eric Brakey opens campaign headquarters in Lewiston

Former Republican state senator Eric Brakey has officially opened campaign headquarters in Lewiston hoping eventually to unseat a congressional newcomer.

Supporters gathered at the new office Friday, picking up t-shirts and lawn signs for his upcoming congressional bid.

He is now running for Jared Golden's seat in the U.S. Congress.

A staunch libertarian, he says he is focused on defending individual liberties.

"We should be able to make our own decisions in our own lives and keep the fruits of our labor so long as we’re not hurting other people,” says Eric Brakey. “It means that Washington DC needs to mind it's own business, that they shouldn't be pushing us around so much."

Brakey was the republican choice for a U.S. senate race last year but lost to incumbent, independent Angus King.

