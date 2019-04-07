Equality Maine hosts gala in Portland

Seven hundred people gathered in Portland Saturday night and showed their support for Equality Maine, a group that advocates for the LGBTQ-plus community.

The organization hosts year-long events and works to allow every LGBTQ-plus Mainer to feel safe and comfortable in their city or town. In its 35th year, the program director says this is a milestone event, but it shows how far the organization and community has come.

“We started in small groups where we had to be in private most of the time so it's so great to be here in Portland in public and be visible,” he said.