Episcopal Church welcomes new bishop to Maine

The Episcopal Diocese of Maine is getting a new bishop.

The Reverend Thomas J. Brown will be ordained at a ceremony Saturday.

He will become the first openly gay bishop to lead a diocese.

For the past decade, father brown has presided over a parish in Massachusetts.

Brown tells us he is looking forward to getting involved with the Portland community.

"The more that we can work together to share that in a way that respects the diversity of this state and the pluralism when the church responds to that young people find that attractive,” said Rev. Thomas J Brown.

The ceremony will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Cathedral on State Street.

