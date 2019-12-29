Epic Finale kicked off one of the last 5K races of the year

More than a hundred turned out for the 14th annual Epic Finale 5-K in Bangor.

One of the last opportunities in the state to get in one last race.

"This is a way of contributing to community events. The runners have a hard time finding runs during the winter time. They go all year long but during the winter it's a little more difficult," said Brad Ryder, Owner of Epic Sports.

"Our net proceeds do go to a local food cupboard. Whether it be canned goods or money. They really appreciate it. So every dollar goes a long ways toward the food cupboard," said Ryder.

"The road running community is pretty big and pretty active. But there are a lot of events these days. But not this time of year. So it's a good chance for everybody to come to the same spot and do the same event. And of course being the end of the year, it's. Good way to kick off some New Years resolutions for some folks I'd imagine too," said Andrew Goupee, a runner.