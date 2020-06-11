Environmental group appeals approval of transmission project

The Natural Resources Council of Maine is appealing the Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of a 145-mile power line to bring Canadian hydropower to the regional power grid.

A scientist with the environmental group said Wednesday that the $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect would be “one of the most destructive projects in Maine history.”

The appeal contends only the Board of Environmental Protection had authority to make the final decision, not the Department of Environmental Protection.

The group also contended the project would cause irreparable harm to Maine’s environment and economy.

