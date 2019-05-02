Engineering students construct building for fire department

UMaine engineering students are constructing a building for the Old Town Fire Department.

The Student Construction Association along with Public Works designed a plan for the building.

It will house the department's restored, original fire engine.

There's a rich history that goes along with this fire truck.

"The city purchased it to replace the horses that were originally here, Fred and Ted, and like I said, this was the first motorized truck for the city and it progressed from there."

This project served as the final assignment for the UMaine engineering students.