Fire fighters battled an early morning fire in Enfield.

Crews were called to Enfield Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, there was heavy fire in the kitchen and living room of the home.

No one was injured but two family pets were lost in the fire.

The fire went through the attic space of the home.

The home owners are being taken care of by family and the American Red Cross.

No word yet on a cause.