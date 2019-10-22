"End Domestic Violence Days" events to be held in Millinocket and Lincoln

Events are being held in Millinocket and Lincoln this week in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"End Domestic Violence Days" is hosted by Partners for Peace.

Wednesday afternoon from 2 until 5, advocates will be at the bandstand in Millinocket with a display that honors survivors of abuse.

Thursday, they'll do the same at the gazebo in Lincoln from 5 until 7.

There will also be a candlelight awareness walk in Lincoln.

Both events are free to attend.

You can learn more at partnersforpeaceme.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.