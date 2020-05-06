Employers face legal issues when requiring staff to wear face masks

Requiring face masks in public places is part of Governor Mills' Executive Order.

For business owners, it's not an easy task from a legal standpoint when it comes to employees.

Anne-Marie Storey, an attorney who practices employment law at Rudman Winchell, held a Facebook live for employers to discuss reopening questions.

As for requiring employees to wear masks, Storey says owners may get pushback from employees who don't want to wear one or say they can't due to some underlying condition.

She reminds employers the American Disabilities Act and the Maine Human Rights Act are still applicable in these situations.

Employers may need to make reasonable accommodations for those requests.

"Is there a different kind of face mask that might be equally as effective but not irritate the underlying condition, and if there's not, and if you've gone through all the others for instance, is there another place in the workplace that I can be where it's not as imperative that I have a face mask on all the time,”Anne-Marie Storey, Attorney, Rudman Winchell said.

Storey says having someone who can't wear a mask stay out of work until this passes or they are able to wear a mask would be a reasonable accommodation.

Storey touched on lots of other legal topics that business owners and employers are facing as they slowly reopen.

You can find the Facebook Live video by visiting Rudman Winchell Counselors at Law on Facebook.