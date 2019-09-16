Employee of LEAP Incorporated recalls what took place before explosion

Tragedy struck the town of Farmington on Monday, a tragic day that impacted many.

It was just another Monday morning for LEAP employee Lisa Marston.

"I arrived to work this morning and had basically time to plug in my laptop," said Marston.

Then the maintenance worker told her and her fellow employees that they needed to evacuate.

"So we went out by the shed, and he explained that he had smelled propane. I guess we'd had a delivery on Friday and the tank was empty," Marston continued.

She told us that one or two firetrucks arrived, and then, the explosion.

"We were still just on the edge on the parking lot, so it was pretty devastating. I heard it and didn't really process what was happening. I just kind of went around the shed and just tucked because things were just flying everywhere."

She calls their maintenance man a hero- "The timing of it -- He could have maybe thought oh no big deal, but like I said, if he hadn't been putting tables away in the basement at that time, we all would've been in that building when it happened."

Carl Hutchinson felt the explosion: "I'm 4.5 miles from Farmington. When these exploded, it wiggled the curtains inside of my mobile home. That's how much concussion the aftereffect of the explosion."

Nicole Grimanis lives right down the street from the explosion site. "There were pictures knocked down, debris in my yard, things like that. It was very scary."

She says that the strength of community is going to get them all through this. "Yeah no matter what you know that it's going to affect somebody that you know or love, whether you might not know them directly. It's just heartbreaking for anybody involved."