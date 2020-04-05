Employee at DHHS in Rockland tests positive for COVID-19

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services office in Rockland will be closed on Monday after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

DHHS was told of the positive result Sunday and notified employees at the Rockland office.

The Maine CDC is identifying people who came in close contact with this employee.

The employee last worked out of the Rockland office nearly 2 weeks ago.

We are told their role does not include visiting clients at their homes or engaging with the public.

Only about 20 employees were allowed in the office last week.

The Rockland DHHS office is expected to open back up on Tuesday after appropriate sanitizing has taken place.

