Empire Beauty School gives back to local organization

For 14 years the Empire Beauty School has been assisting women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Every year they host a "National Day of Beauty" raising awareness and funds to combat domestic violence.

The event takes place at Empire Beauty Schools nationwide donating more than $2 million in cash and free services to shelters and their residents.

Here in Bangor, the local beauty school raised and donated over $800 to Partners for Peace.

Britney Gomes, Educator and Bangor's Empire Beauty School says, "In our industry often times we get close with clients on a different level. We build genuine friendships with them and sometimes we're able to recognize signs that they otherwise wouldn't be able to show their friends of family."

October is National Domestic Violence Month. Staff at Empire Beauty School in Bangor all wore their purple to support the cause.