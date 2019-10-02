Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth receives large donation

Brookfield Renewable Energies is donating $48,500 to Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth.

The shelter offers food, clothes and other necessities to help its guests get back on their feet.

Brookfield Renewable Energies makes donations this large about once a year.

"We really look for organizations that have the same spirit of community stewardship that we do. And this was an easy fit for us," says Tom Uncher, the Vice President of Brookfield Operations.

"Donations like this help us do some of the not so pretty work of running a homeless shelter. Not that any of the work is pretty but funding building repairs is not as much fun. The other thing is it prioritizes people experiencing homelessness in our city," says Tracey Hair, Executive Director of the shelter.

It costs about one and a half million dollars a year to keep the shelter up and running.

Only half a million of that comes from the state.

Donations like this are huge in helping them perform necessary renovations to the outer brick work and prevent the roof from leaking.

"We've got a pretty big renovation for the building, we're not sure what the dollar price for that will be but we know it's more than we have in our general fund. So we will be kicking off a fundraising campaign to get donations from our community. We can't do it alone, they need us and we need folks to join us by supporting us financially," says Hair.

If you'd like to support the shelter you can do so by visiting emmaushomelessshelter.org.