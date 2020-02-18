Emergency responder support group launching next week

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - An area fire chief is working to get emergency responders to open up.

Dusty Kelley from Bradford Fire is behind an effort to launch a First Responders Support Group.

It's aimed at Police, Fire, EMT's - all folks who deal with high stress environments on a daily basis.

Drawing from his own experience, Kelley says people in these fields often times don't feel comfortable letting others know what is bothering them.

"I have been seeking out help for the past year myself," said Kelley. "I know there's a lot of people that aren't reaching out. People that may not be ready to go speak with the clinician, but still want support. So for me it's just another way to get the information out there and give them an avenue to get the help that they need."

The plan is to meet monthly at rotating departments.

The first will be at the Bradford Fire Department a week from Thursday at 7 at night.

 