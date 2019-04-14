Fort Kent officials talk flood preparations

Fort Kent officials are expecting high water levels on both the St. John and Fish rivers in the coming weeks.

Ed Endee, Fort Kent's Emergency Management Director, says they're paying close attention to information from National Weather Service Hydrologists, while keeping a close eye on river levels throughout Aroostook County.

They're also monitoring the Aroostook County Flood Watch facebook page, and urge others to use this resource as well.

"We anticipate some flooding. We don't know the severity yet. It all depends on the weather. And unfortunately, even though our snow pack is at a reduced level from 2000 - compared to 2008 when we had the last flood, we have it later in the year, which means we're getting into warmer weather, which would mean a faster melt" said Endee.

Endee says it's a balancing act, and the key is precipitation.

Too much, and the risk of flooding increases. He says people along rivers must remain vigilant in the coming days and weeks.