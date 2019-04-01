Emergency Route signs installed to guide traffic around accidents on I95

You may have seen unusual new signs near I-95 labeled Emergency Route.

We spoke with Steven Thebarge, Regional Manager for Region 4 of the Maine Department of Transportation to explain.

"A few years ago, we identified the need to be proactive in getting detour routes off the interstate in case we needed to close the interstate."

When I-95 is closed for an accident, MDOT and emergency services work to keep traffic flowing. Stopped traffic can pose a hazard.

"Obviously, life and safety is our first focus, but also to ensure people can continue to travel. No one wants to wait in a traffic jam for two hours while they're cleaning up an accident."

A Traffic Incident Management team comprised of State Police, the MDOT, and other emergency services is deploying permanent signage to help guide traffic around closed sections of I-95.

"So people can continue on their journey without having to be delayed for an extended period of time."

The signs say Emergency Route followed by a letter or double letter.

"In the event we did have a closure and we had to use the routes it would be fairly quick to deploy. We would put it up on our message boards first, and the signs on the interstate would be flipped up to direct people to get off that interchange. And then at every key intersection after that, they would be there."

The signs will be found from Pittsfield to Lincoln. Going northbound…

"They start with A route. And then the next interchange is B route, C route, so on and so forth. Intersection between Howland and Lincoln is the T route. Southbound you'll see them starting with AA all the way back to TT."

Other sections of I-95 may see the signs deployed in the future.

"We have kind of taken the lead for the state in getting these detours done."