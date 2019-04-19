Emera Maine warning of possible scam calls

If you've received a call from Emera asking for money you could be on the line with a scammer.

Mid-April marks the time when the company can start disconnecting people if they have unpaid bills.

Scammers have taken this opportunity to contact people to ask for money over the phone.

"These callers will call our customers and claim that they are going to immediately disconnect their electricity if they don't pay an amount they'll often ask customers to go by a prepaid credit card or something other nonrefundable form of payment so that they can receive their payment. We will never call our customers and ask them to pay us via a prepaid credit card or a green dot card any sort of nonrefundable form of payment," said Judy Long.

If you do receive one of these calls you're encouraged to contact Emera or the authorities.