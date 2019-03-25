Emera Maine to be sold to Canadian company ENMAX

Officials with Emera Maine announced Monday morning they are selling the business.

Canadian company ENMAX is set to buy it for $959 million.

Emera Maine has 158,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in five counties in eastern and northern Maine.

In a news release, officials say the deal will include the company's acquire debt for a total value of $1.3 billion and is expected to close late this year.

Officials are holding a new conference Monday at 10:30am in Hampden to share more details of the deal.

