Emera Maine to be sold to Canadian company ENMAX

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) Officials with Emera Maine announced Monday morning they are selling the business.
Canadian company ENMAX is set to buy it for $959 million.
Emera Maine has 158,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in five counties in eastern and northern Maine.
In a news release, officials say the deal will include the company's acquire debt for a total value of $1.3 billion and is expected to close late this year.
Officials are holding a new conference Monday at 10:30am in Hampden to share more details of the deal.