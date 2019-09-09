Emera Maine sends crews to aid in restoring power to hundreds of thousands in Nova Scotia

Emera Maine is sending crews to help with storm damage in Nova Scotia.

12 two-person line crews and support staff left Monday morning to help restore power to hundreds of thousands in the Canadian province.

Torrential rain and hurricane-force winds battered the area on Saturday.

Some of the linemen had recently returned from Florida where the damage was not as severe.

Judy Long is a spokesperson for Emera Maine.

“Our crews are really great about helping others and we've also benefitted from the help of other line crews that have travelled from Florida and Eastern Canada when we've been in need such as during the October windstorm. So this is one of those things that our crews are eager to do.”

The crews are expected to be in Nova Scotia for two weeks.