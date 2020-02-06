Emera Maine gears up for impending storm

Power crews are on standby waiting for another round of messy winter weather.

With snow and ice comes the potential for not only power outages, but also downed lines too.

Officials want to make sure you have everything you need- water, batteries, and flashlights - just to name a few.

Emera Maine has called in more crews to help.

Judy Long is with Emera Maine. She said, “Storm is coming. Take the time to fuel your generator, make sure it's safety installed and that you use it safely and that you're aware of it. If you’re traveling, if you see any downed lines-avoid them call emergency service. Calls us here at Emera Maine. Also make sure you have a supply of fresh water, batteries and all those staples that you may need if your power goes out or you have trouble traveling this weekend."

To report an outage at Emera Maine head to https://www.emeramaine.com/outages-and-restoration/

You can also call 1-855-363-7211.

