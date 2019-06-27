Emera Maine customers will see changes in electricity delivery rates

Emera Maine customers will see some changes to their electric bills starting next month.

Residents in the Bangor Hydro District will be billed about $3.53 less per month on average.

Those in the Maine Public District will be billed about $1.03 more per month.

"Customers have a total of five different rates on their electricity bills and three of those rates are changing effective July 1st and those rates include: transmission, conservation, and stranded costs,” said Judy Long of Emera Maine.

New rates for customers will be posted on the Emera Maine website starting July 1st.

