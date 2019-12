Emera Maine says service has been interrupted to a number of Down East customers as winds picked up along the coast late Monday night.

As of 12:30 Tuesday morning, Emera has 2,174 customers in the dark.

Emera says they have extra crews in the area in anticipation of strong winds overnight into Tuesday.

CMP is also reporting outages as 1,038 customers currently don't have power.

Crews will be working to safely restore customers as quickly as possible.