Embden camp leveled by fire

A fire destroyed a camp in Embden Friday evening.

Officials say crews were called to the scene between 5:00-5:30 p.m.

They say the camp was fully involved when they arrived and they had it under control in around 20 minutes.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating whether anyone was in the camp at the time of the fire.

"Right now we are trying to verify that there was no one here at the time of the fire," said Sgt. Ken Grimes of the State Fire Marshal's Office. "The initial report came into us from the fire department that they weren't sure if there was a victim inside the building or not. At this moment, we're fairly confident that there isn't, we're just verifying that fact for sure."

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.