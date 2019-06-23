Elvis sighting in Bangor

There was an Elvis sighting at the East Side Rehabilitation Center on Sunday.

Residents there were treated to an extra special guest performance, as Elvis Impersonator Don Boudreau did all of "The King's" classics.

Folks in the crowd decorated their hats for the singer, and there was plenty of cake to go around.

"We made raffle baskets and raffled them off to raise the money to get Elvis to come in, and we thought it would be a very nice thing for the facility while we're currently going through renovations," said Marjorie Morales of The Rehabilitation Center.

East Side Rehabilitation hopes today's show will lead to more events like this in the future.