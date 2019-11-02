Elvis impersonator coming to Caribou Saturday

For you die-hard Elvis fans out there, a world renowned Elvis impersonator will be in Caribou on Saturday.

Elvis has entered the building. Or at least the closest thing to him. This is Thane Dunn, who has been an Elvis impersonator for 10 years.

Dunn has been called the closest thing to Elvis by people who played with the King himself.

He says he fell in love with the music at a young age, and it grew from there.

When I was a child I loved Elvis movies, I listened to his records all that kind of stuff at home, and I started watching The Great Money movie with Eddie Driscoll that was on way back when. When I got into Junior High School people started to tease me, say hey you look like Elvis,” explained Dunn.

Dunn has been doing this for 10 years, He says there's one moment that especially sticks out to him.

"Playing with Bill Baize. Bill was Elvis' high tenor singer with JD Summer and the Stamps Gospel Quartet. We hired him, very hard to get him, he doesn't like people to do what I do. At the end of the night he was like this was like playing with Elvis all over again,” said Dunn.

You can put on your blue suede shoes and head over to the Caribou Performing Arts Center on Saturday to see Thane Dunn and the Cadillac Kings live.

