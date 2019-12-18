Elves hand out milk and cookies at Bangor hospital

What better than milk and cookies?

How about elves handing the goodies out!

That's exactly what happened Wednesday at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Christmas elves from Courtyard by Marriott in Bangor brought some sweet treats.

This is an extension of Marriott's milk and cookies fundraiser happening this month.

Hotel guests can donate $2 to the Children's Miracle Network by ordering milk and cookies.

Wednesday the elves wanted to spread some holiday cheer, so they baked up and decorated a couple hundred cookies for staff and really anyone who was walking by.

"Who doesn't like decorating cookies and then having an opportunity to show gratitude to those around us that are responsible for so many wonderful miracles every day," said Doreen Salls, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott.

"It's so much fun to see the surprises and smiles on the faces with milk and cookies. It was fun to help decorate some of the cookies, and it really is just a testament to what Marriott does for the community and that they really care," said Kelly Pearson with CMN.

They also brought blankets for the pediatric patients.

Mariott Hotels have been working with CMN since 1983.

Their fundraising helps different areas like pediatrics and the neonatal intensive care unit.