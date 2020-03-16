Elton John postpones North American concerts over coronavirus

Elton John is the latest artist to postpone their concert tours over coronavirus concerns.

The latest North American leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour was set to begin this month in Indianapolis.

“The health of my fans is of the upmost [importance] to me, so I have made the decision to reschedule my upcoming #EltonFarewellTour shows between March 26th – May 2nd,” John said on Twitter.

The tour is scheduled to resume in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 22.

