Ellsworth students accept Rachel's Challenge

On April 20th, 1999, Rachel Joy Scott was the first victim of the shootings at Columbine High School.

She was a young woman with a vision that far exceeded her years on this earth.

Now, others have taken up her cause through Rachel's Challenge.

TV5 was at Ellsworth High School Tuesday where students received that challenge.

They day began by playing clips from the April day and survivors accounts of what happened.

"Really scary, and to think that it happened at a high school similar to ours, and then it could happen here is a really scary thought," said Naomi Burmeister a Sophomore at EHS. "They were all just like us."

In the wake of tragedy, Rachel's Challenge was formed.

Chris Mowery is a member of the organization that works to carry on Rachel's message of kindness, compassion, and caring.

"Just to get people to open up their eyes and see that the way they treat people matters and can have a huge impact, not only on those people, but on the world," he said.

"I thought she was just really pure and that she was probably the best that anyone could be," said Sophomore Aaron Lynch.

You can see that Mowery's presentation, delivered in his 45th state on Tuesday morning, is one that hits home as students start to draw their own parallels.

"I think more often than not it's when we start talking about real students whose lives were impacted by Rachel, and you can just start to see their eyes open up," said Mowery. "They start to think about people in their own lives, and they realize that that is them. That is their school. That's everything they've experienced as well."

The hope is that the impact of Rachel's Challenge is something that has a lasting effect and can transform the school's culture moving forward.

"This is the catalyst that starts a movement that we hope will last," said Mowery. "We give the school all the tools they need to keep that going."

"I'm going to try harder to make my actions more impactful in a good way so that I can help make people's lives better instead of contributing to any of the pain," said Burmeister.

There is a forum Tuesday evening that's free and open to the public at Ellsworth High School.

It starts at 6:30.